Municipality's coronavirus rate jumps from 300 to 1,400 in nine days ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

A municipality in Pärnu County has seen its 14-day coronavirus infection rate jump from 300 to 1,400 in nine days. The local authority has implemented additional movement restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

"68 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in nine days in Lääneranna municipality. The 14-day morbidity rate per 100,000 inhabitants in our municipality has risen from 305 to 1,412," the municipality wrote on social media. The municipality has a population of 5,242, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

In comparison, the rate in Pärnu County as a whole is 642.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The municipality said students, teachers, children and employees of care institutions have fallen ill.

Additional restrictions were implemented on Friday which moved all schools managed by the local authority to distance learning and suspending hobby school teaching, Lääneranna Teataja newspaper reported. Initially, these new restrictions will last for a week.

Spokesperson of the Health Board Merilin Vernik said people should limit social interaction for the time being. "It is still very important to behave responsibly and follow all safety measures," Vernik said.

Vernik said Lääneranna municipality does not have the highest infection rate in Estonia. Pärnu's infection rate is 2,530 and in Maardu it is 1,767 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Lääneranna Municipality. Source: Google maps

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Health Board: Valentine's Day, Shrove Tuesday should be celebrated safely

15:26

Gallery: Estonian Belarusians protest against People's Congress

14:48

Coronavirus spreading in Saaremaa care home and choir

14:36

Helme: EKRE must be a clear alternative to the current government

14:17

EU Commissioner: We have no evidence Baltics trade in Astravyets power

13:45

Estonia's Kontaveit defeated in third round of Australian Open

13:28

Tallinn City Center Expat chat: Yuri from Japan

12:44

Municipality's coronavirus rate jumps from 300 to 1,400 in nine days

12:28

PM: Not necessary to turn Sputnik vaccine into political instrument

11:51

Kallas discusses defense, foreign policy with Emmanuel Macron

11:08

Health Board: 760 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

09:30

Bird flu detected in Estonia

08:25

Long jail sentence sought for driver who caused crash that killed three

12.02

TULE party requesting state funding

12.02

Slimmed-down Tartu ski marathon event to go ahead later this month

12.02

Court civil case workloads at seven-year high in pandemic-hit 2020

12.02

Gallery: Ambitious future planned for Tallinn's Bekker Port

12.02

Archaeological excavations in Tallinn ongoing despite freezing conditions

12.02

Estonia calls for compliance with Minsk treaties by European states

12.02

Siim Kallas elected Riigikogu EU affairs committee chair

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: