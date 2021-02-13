Municipality's coronavirus rate jumps from 300 to 1,400 in nine days

A municipality in Pärnu County has seen its 14-day coronavirus infection rate jump from 300 to 1,400 in nine days. The local authority has implemented additional movement restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

"68 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in nine days in Lääneranna municipality. The 14-day morbidity rate per 100,000 inhabitants in our municipality has risen from 305 to 1,412," the municipality wrote on social media. The municipality has a population of 5,242, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

In comparison, the rate in Pärnu County as a whole is 642.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The municipality said students, teachers, children and employees of care institutions have fallen ill.

Additional restrictions were implemented on Friday which moved all schools managed by the local authority to distance learning and suspending hobby school teaching, Lääneranna Teataja newspaper reported. Initially, these new restrictions will last for a week.

Spokesperson of the Health Board Merilin Vernik said people should limit social interaction for the time being. "It is still very important to behave responsibly and follow all safety measures," Vernik said.

Vernik said Lääneranna municipality does not have the highest infection rate in Estonia. Pärnu's infection rate is 2,530 and in Maardu it is 1,767 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Lääneranna Municipality. Source: Google maps

--

