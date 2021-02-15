412 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,969 tests taken - a rate of 13.9 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced. Six deaths were also registered since Sunday morning.

There were six deaths since Sunday morning: a 93-year old woman, an 86-year old man, an 84-year old woman, an 83-year old woman, a 70-year old man and a 30-year old woman. A total of 501 people have died from causes relating to the novel coronavirus.

According to data from the population registry, there were 228 cases diagnosed in Harju County, 166 of which were in Tallinn. 52 new cases were discovered in Ida-Viru County, 33 went to Tartu County and 20 new cases were diagnosed in Pärnu County.

16 cases each were found in Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties, 13 cases were added to people registered to live in Võru County, eight cases were found in Valga County. Six cases each were discovered in Jõgeva and Saare counties, to add to three each in Põlva and Viljandi counties and two new cases in Järva County.

There was no information in the population registry for six of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 626.2, the Health Board says.

In total, 46,154 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 22,343 of them having already received their second dose.

The Health Board is currently monitoring more than 19,500 people.

492 people receiving treatment in hospital, 35 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 492 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 35 patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,969 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 412 returning positive and 2,557 negative – a positive rate of 13.8 percent. There have been 845,455 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 52,827 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

41,461 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 12,659 (30.5 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 28,802 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

