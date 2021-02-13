Travelers from six countries can skip quarantine from February 15

Travelers from six countries do not have to quarantine on arrival to Estonia from Monday, February 15 due to their low infection rates.

From February 15 to 21, travelers from Bulgaria, Denmark, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Finland do not need to quarantine on arrival as their infection rates are below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants.

But people arriving from the following countries must quarantine: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia*, Liechtenstein, Lithuania*, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The infection rate of the Vatican is 0 but anyone traveling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement.

There are exceptions for arrivals from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland which can be read on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom

Passengers arriving in Estonia from the United Kingdom are subject to an additional obligation to test for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia, and the result must be negative.

The test is not compulsory for children under the age of 12.

A 10-day self-isolation is also mandatory for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom.

The rule applies even in cases when the passenger has only transited through the United Kingdom on their way to Estonia.

The period of self-isolation can be shortened if, in addition to the first negative test, a second test taken seven days after arrival is also negative.

There are exceptions for people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or those who have been vaccinated. This is information can be read of the foreign ministry's website.

Rules for third countries

It is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

This current applies to passengers arriving from Rwanda.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel

In cases where traveling is essential, the Foreign Ministry advises keeping the following in mind:

Consult the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for the latest information;

Follow the Health Board's instructions for a safe flight;

Contact your GP if you display symptoms;

Check your travel insurance;

Fill out the electronic declaration before arrival to Estonia;

Follow instructions in your destination

