Coronavirus round-up: February 1-7

Last week 3,762 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia compared to 3,604 the previous week. There were 44 deaths.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

New cases by week: There were 3,762 new cases of COVID-19 recorded last week, 158 more cases than the previous week. Experts have said the numbers have stabilized but at a high level.

The 14-day infection rate is 549.22 per 100,000 inhabitants and last Monday it was 544.63. A week earlier it was 540.04.

New cases by day: The highest number of cases reported on a single day last week was 687 (compared to 691 a week earlier) and four days recorded a number of cases between that figure and 588.

Two days had fewer than 500 cases and the lowest number diagnosed on a single day was 339. This day was a Sunday, which usually has the lowest number of new positive tests.

No new records were broken and the number of deaths rose from 39 to 44.

New cases by county: There were new cases reported in every county last week, you can see exactly how many and where on the map below. Most cases were in Harju, Ida-Viru, Tartu and Pärnu and Hiiu County had the fewest.

Experts are saying the situation has stabilized at a high level and is not rising or falling.

Harju and Pärnu counties saw increases in their number of cases. Harju's rose from 1,681 to 1805 and Pärnu's from 276 to 323.

Cases rates were similar to the previous week in Tartu and Ida-Viru Counties. Tartu had 10 more than, at 348, and Ida-Viru's total was 516 compared to 523 a week earlier.

Saare County's cases are high for the second week in a row, numbering 85. Last week they trebled from 25 to 76.

Võru County's cases dropped from 121 to 91.

Hospital releases: 223 people were released from hospital last week, fewer than the week before when 240 people were released.

At the time of writing, 437 patients are being treated in hospital compared to 420 last Tuesday. Many of the patients are over 70.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 3,762 positive tests and 29,636 negative tests analyzed last week giving a total of 33,398 which is similar to previous weeks. The positive share was 11.21 percent compared to 10.97 percent a week earlier.

Deaths

There were 44 deaths, an increase from 39 the week before. The highest number of deaths on a single day last week was 10 and the lowest was two.

The total number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus is 466.

Coronavirus highlights February 1-7:

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere you may come in to contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download HOIA

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app HOIA will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

