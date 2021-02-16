Coronavirus round-up: February 8-14

Last week 4,561 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia compared to 3,762 the previous week, setting a new record high number of cases.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for February 8-14;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

New cases by week: 4,561 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Estonia last week - a new record high - putting an end to a month of stability. The government has said it will discuss new restrictions today (February 16).

The 14-day infection rate is 626.2 per 100,000 inhabitants and last Monday it was 549.22. A week earlier it was 544.63.

The total number of deaths related to coronavirus has now passed 500.

New cases by day: The highest number of positive tests detected on a single day last week was 797 and the lowest was 412.

On three days there were more than 700 cases, on two days there were over 600 cases and one day each had over 500 and 400, respectively.

The highest number of cases the previous week was 687.

No new records were broken and the number of deaths fell from 44 to 35.

New cases by county: There were new cases reported in every county last week, you can see exactly how many and where on the map below. The majority of cases were recorded in Harju, Ida-Viru, Tartu and Pärnu counties and Hiiu County had the fewest.

Saare County saw a new record high number of cases last week after 167 were diagnosed on the islands. The highest number recorded last spring during the outbreak on the islands was 165.

There were 2,223 cases diagnosed in residents of Harju County which is an increase of more than 400 from the week before.

There were 591 cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County compared to 516 the week before. This is the highest number for five weeks.

A new record was set in Tartu County as 368 cases were diagnosed last week.

After a fall in cases last week, Võru County's positive tests rose to 130 from 91.

Pärnu County saw a fall in cases from 323 last week to 211.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The round-up looks at the six counties with the highest number of cases in detail.

Hospital releases: 247 people were released from hospital last week, the highest number in a single week. The Health Board said between 50 and 60 new cases are being opened every day.

On Monday, 498 people were being treated in hospital which is nearing the maximum number of beds Estonia has for treating coronavirus patients. The situation has worsened in south Estonia over the last week.

Positive and negative tests by week: In total, 34,869 tests were analyzed last week, which is a similar number to previous weeks.

There were 4,561 positive tests and 30,308 negative tests. The average daily positive share of tests was 13.12 percent compared to 11.21 percent the week before.

Deaths: Thirty-five people who tested positive for coronavirus died last week. This is the lowest number in a single week since the end of December. The highest number of deaths on a single day last week was eight and the lowest was three.

Forty-four people died the previous week.

In total, 501 people have died after contracting coronavirus in Estonia.

Coronavirus highlights February 8-14:

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere you may come in to contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download HOIA

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app HOIA will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

