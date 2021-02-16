Health Board: 622 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Doctors were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tallinn on December 27. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Seven people infected with coronavirus died and 622 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

374 cases were diagnosed in in Harju County and 262 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 73 new cases in Ida-Viru County, 32 in Tartu County, 26 in Saare County, 20 in Pärnu County, 19 in Viljandi County, 14 cases each in Rapla and Võru counties and 12 in Järva County.

Ten cases were recorded in Lääne-Viru County, seven in Hiiu County, six in Valga County, five in Jõgeva County and three each in Põlva and Lääne counties. Four cases had no information in the population register

In total, 5,702 tests were analyzed and the positive rate was 10.9 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 637.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Tuesday morning, 492 patients are being treated in hospital and 60 new cases were opened during the last day.

So far, 46,740 people have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and of those 22,573 people have had two.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:04

Health Board: 622 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

10:58

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Trump impeachment vote illustrates Republicans' split

10:25

Hospital chief: Situation currently worse in South Estonian hospitals

09:57

Estonia's EU plastics tax bill comes to €23.6 million for 2021

09:31

AK: Schools on distance-learning should be temporary measure, says minister

09:01

Government to discuss new coronavirus restrictions

08:28

Coronavirus round-up: February 8-14

15.02

President: More attention should be paid to different dialects

15.02

SYNLAB to begin using mouth rinsing liquid for COVID-19 testing

15.02

Gallery: Viking themed snow city construction takes off in Kuressaare

15.02

Martin Laas finishes third in one-day race in Almeria

15.02

Lääne-County ballet dance on ice in gets international exposure

15.02

MPs support establishment of pharmaceutical factory in Tartu

15.02

Rakvere city to continue court dispute with parents over child name

15.02

Marten Liiv finishes fifth in ISU World Cup 1000 m final

15.02

Jaak Joala Viljandi statue talks founder after singer's name trademarked

15.02

Large portion of Autorollo debt to be auctioned, reserve price of €200,000

15.02

Minister: Number of children with learning disabilities has doubled

15.02

Urmas Paet: I hope naivety regarding Russia will remain close to zero

15.02

Care home and healthcare institution outbreaks total over 1,500 people Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: