Health Board: 622 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

Seven people infected with coronavirus died and 622 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

374 cases were diagnosed in in Harju County and 262 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 73 new cases in Ida-Viru County, 32 in Tartu County, 26 in Saare County, 20 in Pärnu County, 19 in Viljandi County, 14 cases each in Rapla and Võru counties and 12 in Järva County.

Ten cases were recorded in Lääne-Viru County, seven in Hiiu County, six in Valga County, five in Jõgeva County and three each in Põlva and Lääne counties. Four cases had no information in the population register

In total, 5,702 tests were analyzed and the positive rate was 10.9 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 637.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Tuesday morning, 492 patients are being treated in hospital and 60 new cases were opened during the last day.

So far, 46,740 people have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and of those 22,573 people have had two.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

