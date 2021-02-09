Foreign tourists spent €1 billion less in Estonia in 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Foreign tourists spend €1 billion euros less in Estonia last year than they did in 2019 after the collapse of the tourism industry caused by COVID-19, data from the Bank of Estonia shows.

In 2020, foreign tourists spent €410 million in Estonia, which is €1 billion euros than in 2019.

Only a third of the number of tourists who visited Estonia from the European Union in 2019 did so in 2020. Visitors from countries outside the European Union accounted for only 19 percent of the total number of visits.

Every second tourist was Finnish, but there was a 63 percent drop in tourism from Finland. The number of Latvian and Lithuanian tourists fell by 50 percent.

The number of single-day visits decreased by 2 million and accounted for 40 percent of the total number of visits. There were 70 percent fewer multi-day visits but the average stay increased to four nights.

Estonian residents abroad

Estonian residents made 60 percent fewer trips to European Union countries and every fourth trip was to Finland, although these decreased by 50 percent.

There were 37 percent fewer trips to Latvia.

The number of same-day visits decreased by 65 percent and accounted for 14 percent of the total number of visits. The number of multi-day trips was two million, or 63 percent less, and one trip lasted an average of four nights. 

See the bank of Estonia's graphic below.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

