Estonia COVID-19 infection rate surpasses Latvia

Estonia's two-week coronavirus infection rate per 100,000 people is the highest in the Baltic states as of Thursday, February 11, Finnish daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat's comparison data has revealed.

Estonia's infection rate (575 per 100,000) is a little higher than Latvia's (574), while Lithuania clearly has the lowest infection rate of the three countries at 322.

Helsingin Sanomat's European states comparison data shows infection rates of 46 countries. where Estonia is in ninth place from bottom, i.e. the ninth-highest rate.

The highest infection rates in Europe are to be found currently in Montenegro, Portgual and the Czech Republic. The lowest rates, meanwhile, are in Iceland, Norway and Finland.

Sweden's infection rate is also lower than Estonia's at 394 per 100,000.

--

