996 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 8,517 tests taken - a rate of 11.7 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced. Four deaths were also registered since Wednesday morning.

According to data from the population registry, there were 538 cases diagnosed in Harju County, 387 of which were in Tallinn. 127 new cases were discovered in Ida-Viru County, 58 went to Tartu County and 57 new cases were diagnosed in Pärnu County.

39 new cases were found in Saare County, 30 were diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County, 26 new cases were opened in Viljandi County, 22 in Järva County. 19 cases were discovered in Põlva County, 18 in Võru County, 14 in Rapla County, 13 in Valga County. 11 cases each went to Jõgeva and Lääne County and five were found in Hiiu County.

There was no information in the population registry for eight of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 671.95, the Health Board says.

In total, 52,263 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 23,812 of them having already received their second dose.

502 people receiving treatment in hospital, 35 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 502 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 35 patients in intensive care.

A total of 8,517 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 996 returning positive and 7,521 negative – a positive rate of 11.7 percent. There have been 872,911 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 55,295 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

43,663 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 13,362 (30.6 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 30,301 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were four deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 514 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 671.95 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

