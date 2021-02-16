1.3 percent of vaccinated people experienced symptoms after covid-19 jab ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Doctors were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tallinn on December 27. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
More than 500 people have experienced symptoms after being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, which is approximately 1.3 percent of those vaccinated.

Data released on Monday shows that 46,154 people have been vaccinated in Estonia and 586 of those have experienced symptoms, which is 1.27 percent.

This means 98.73 percent of people did not report experiencing symptoms after receiving a coronavirus vaccine.

The vast majority of symptoms have been mild but there have also been four allergic reactions, said Maia Uusküla, the head of the safety supervision bureau of the State Agency of Medicines (Ravimiamet).

There was one serious case where a 32-year-old women developed inflammation of the spinal cord.

The agency's data mostly concerns the Pfizer vaccine.  

Editor: Helen Wright

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

