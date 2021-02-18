Liimets invites Latvia to join cross-border vaccine certificates project

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) made her first official visit to Latvia on Wednesday and invited the country to join the coronavirus vaccination certificates scheme Estonia is creating with the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Over the past year, we have also been in very close contact with Latvia on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Estonia wishes to continue its effective co-operation and information exchange in combating the spread of the virus. In the current situation, it is especially important to preserve the mobility opportunities of border residents." Liimets said.

She invited Latvia to join the project on cross-border recognition of vaccination certificates, which Estonia is completing together with WHO.

During her visit, Liimets met with President Egils Levits and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and President Egils Levits and discussed regional cooperation, the coronavirus pandemic and the new U.S. administration.

Speaking about the situation in Russia and Belarus, Minister Liimets said Estonia and Latvia must stand for the European Union having a unified, strong and realistic Russia policy.

The foreign ministers said it is important that a political agreement should be reached at the Foreign Affairs Council on February 22 about sanctions for human rights violations in Russia related to the poisoning and detention of Alexei Navalny and the subsequent crackdown on peaceful demonstrations.

Estonia also intends to continue to keep the situation in Belarus on the agenda at the United Nations Security Council.

The ministers also discussed European co-operation, including further relations with the United Kingdom and discussions on the future of the European Union.

Great first official visit to beautiful #Latvia. Discussions with Pres. @valstsgriba & FM @edgarsrinkevics on a wide range of topics: COVID-19, regional security, #RailBaltic, renewable energy, EU, NATO, Russia, Belarus etc. Close bilateral relations continue. pic.twitter.com/JJMHEzUbvV — Eva-Maria Liimets (@eliimets) February 17, 2021

