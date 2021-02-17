Gallery: COVID-19 vaccinations take place on Kihnu Island

On Wednesday, 36 elderly residents of Kihnu Island received their first doses of the coronary vaccine.

Residents visited the family doctor in groups of six to get their vaccinations on Wednesday morning.

Kihnu is sometimes referred to in the international media as "Europe's last matriarchy" and has a population of less than 500 people.

The island of Kihnu is off the coast of Pärnu County. Source: Google maps.

