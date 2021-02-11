Estonia has received 82,200 coronavirus vaccine doses since December ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

First doses of the coronavirus vaccine arrive in Estonia. Source: Raigo Pajula
Estonia has so far received 82,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from three manufacturers under the European Union's joint procurement scheme as of Wednesday (February 10).

The majority - almost 70,200 - have been from Pfizer/BioNTech and Estonia has received between 8,000 and 11,700 doses each week since the end of December.

Additionally, 4,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 7,200 doses from AstraZeneca have also arrived, said Eva Lehtla, spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs.

By Wednesday morning, 39,147 vaccines have been administered, with 20,033 people having received one shot and 19,114 people receiving two. So far, only the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been used.

The Ministry of Social Affairs said it does not publish data about which vaccinations have been used and has not done so for other types of vaccine.

"We treat all COVID-19 vaccines equally," Lehtla said.

Vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine will start next week and will only be given to people under 70. 

Until now, priority vaccination groups have been health care workers and care home residents. Vaccinations for older age risk groups, such as the over 70s, have already started in some regions.

From the middle of February, vaccinations will start among frontline service workers such as those in education, security and social workers as well as vital service providers such as energy and telecommunications workers.

Quantities of the vaccine delivered to Estonia in the order they arrived from December 26, 2020:

9,750 (Pfizer/BioNTech)
9,750 (Pfizer/BioNTech)
9,750 (Pfizer/BioNTech)
1,200 (Modern vaccine)
8,190 (Pfizer/BioNTech)
11,700 (Pfizer/BioNTech)
12,00 (Moderna)
10,530 (Pfizer/BioNTech)
24,00 (Moderna)
7,200 (AstraZeneca)
10,530 (Pfizer/BioNTech)

--

Editor: Helen Wright



