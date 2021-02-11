Government planning to set up coronavirus vaccination centers

The government is planning to create new vaccination centers as the coronavirus vaccine is rolled out to more people across Estonia.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said: "It is planned to make specialist vaccine centers for when vaccinations increase and the whole population begins to be vaccinated. Then vaccinations are not held back by lack of space."

The vaccine centers will be in addition to vaccinations carried out in hospitals and family doctor centers.

So far, as of Thursday morning, 41,731 people in Estonia have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Additionally, 20,026 people have received a second dose.

Priority groups, such as healthcare workers and the elderly, have received the vaccine so far, but this is about to be expanded to teachers and other frontline workers.

