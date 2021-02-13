PM: Not necessary to turn Sputnik vaccine into political instrument

If the European Medicines Agency gives the green light to the Russian coronavirus vaccine, there is no reason for Estonia not to consider buying it, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Friday.

"It is a vaccine like all the others," Kallas said on the "Otse Postimehest" ("Live from Postimees") webcast of Postimees.

"Russia perhaps uses Sputnik in pursuing its political objectives. Why they are not vaccinating their own population but are offering this vaccine to outside - it's in order to increase their clout, the same is being done by China," the prime minister and chairperson of the Reform Party said.

"But if the European Medicines Agency says that it is a good vaccine, it will be as good a vaccine for us as all others," Kallas said. "It should not be a political instrument, but people should get vaccinated," she added.

Lithuania has ruled out using the Sputnik vaccine, but Hungary started inoculating its population with it on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!