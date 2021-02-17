Health Board: 811 new coronavirus cases, two deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Two people died after testing positive for coronavirus and 811 new cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board said on Wednesday.

There were 378 new cases in Harju County and of those 271 were in Tallinn. 

136 new cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 70 in Tartu County, 43 in Lääne-Viru County, 30 in Saare County, 25 in Võru County, 20 in Pärnu County, 17 each in Valga and Jõgeva counties.

There were 15 cases reported in Järva County, 13 in Viljandi County, 12 each in Põlva and Rapla counties, nine in Lääne County and one in Hiiu County. Thirteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 6,350 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 12.8 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 647.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

507 patients are receiving treatment in hospital, one fewer than the day before, and 35 are being treated in intensive care. Sixty new cases were opened.

So far, 48,573 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and of those 23,149 people have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

