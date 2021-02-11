LSM: 'Essential' international arrivals in Latvia only from February 11

From February 11, only travelers who can demonstrate that they are traveling for essential or important purposes will be able to enter Latvia from other countries.

Until February 25, only essential travel to Latvia is permitted; passenger transportation to and from the United Kingdom, Ireland and Portugal is completely suspended.

An essential reason has been defined as.

work;

training, studies;

family reunion;

in order to receive medical services;

transit;

accompanying a minor;

return to one's permanent place of residence;

attending a funeral.

Read more at LSM English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!