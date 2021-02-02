Prime minister to look at getting top leadership vaccinated more quickly

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says her government may look at the status of high-level management in respect of its vaccination plan, to avoid Estonia's leadership being hampered by contracting the coronavirus. She also said that middle-aged people, meaning the 50-70 age bracket, might need re-prioritizing.

Appearing on ERR Vikerraadio show "Stuudios on peaminister", Kallas said that since vaccination may soon be required as a precondition for participation in international meetings, Estonia's leaders would run the risk missing these and consequently of making important decisions, without the vaccine.

Kallas said: "If we start with positions that are important for the functioning of the state, such as the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, or the president, then the number of these types of people is not very big."

Kallas also said that older people do not go out and about as much as the age bracket immediately below the elderly, meaning those aged 50-70, who, she said, are as a result more vulnerable than the oldest age group.

This would mean the vaccination plan, inherited from the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition which left office last month, might need some tweaking, Kallas said.



