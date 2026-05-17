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Kaja Kallas rules out running for president of Estonia

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Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has ruled herself out of running for president of Estonia, saying it is not the job for her.

Kallas, who is currently the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, was asked on ETV's Sunday morning show "Hommik Anuga" if she would ever like to become president of Estonia.

"It seems to me that I definitely am not that person," she said, adding that she still always thinks about what options there would be if she were not doing her current job.

"I travel to many different countries, and then the thought comes up whether I could be an ambassador in one of those countries, but my husband says an ambassador's job is too calm for you," she said.

Estonia's presidential election will take place this coming autumn.

Speaking about her job as the EU's top diplomat, she said her working days are very long and often involve several countries. 

Kaja Kallas on "Hommik Anuga," Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"It is exciting, but of course, from time to time, you have to take time to breathe in and out. I have to admit that when people say, 'Poor thing, you have so many long flights,' then I think those flights are the only place where I can breathe peacefully, nobody comes with new files, I can read a book when all the work matters are done, and I can also be alone with my thoughts from time to time," she said.

Kallas said she feels happiest when she can achieve real results.

"There are these curious situations where you have a meeting with an autocratic leader, and you also have talking points because there are some European people imprisoned there or waiting for the death penalty, and if the meeting goes well, then an hour later you are told, alright, because the meeting went well and the president really liked you, then he will be released."

Kallas acknowledged that it is difficult to say whether World War III has begun.

"In hindsight everything is so clear, but what is clear is that these are extraordinarily complicated times, there are conflict zones everywhere, and a lot of this comes from the fact that when Russia started the war against Ukraine, international law was not really enforced, meaning that everyone who has a desire for their neighbor's territory or certain ideas looks at it and sees that nothing really happens, so why not go ahead."

She pointed out that it is always dangerous for a politician to make jokes: "On the one hand, people say you are all robots, but if you are a person who jokes sometimes, then you are immediately punished for it."

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Editor: Helen Wright, Kaspar Viilup, Anu Välba

Source: Hommik Anuga

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