Health Board: 760 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

A coronavirus advisory sign on a police car. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
760 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board said on Saturday.

Five people who were infected with COVID-19 died during the last day, three women aged 84, 82 and 79 and two men aged 74 and 55. A total of 491 people have died after testing positive for the virus in Estonia.

Of the new cases, 410 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Harju County and 274 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 49 new cases in Ida-Viru County, 41 in Tartu County, 38 each in Pärnu and Saare counties, 27 in Rapla County, 26 in Järva County, 25 in Võru County and 24 in Viljandi County. 

There were 20 new cases in Valga County, 14 in Põlva County, 10 in Jõgeva County, eight in Lääne-Viru County and three each in Hiiu and Lääne County. 

Twenty-four cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,220 tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours, of which 14.6 percent were positive. The 14-day infection rate is 600 per 100,000 inhabitants.

452 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospital and 33 people are in intensive care. Thirteen people are using a ventilator. Sixty-six new cases were opened in the last 24 hours.

So far 46,020 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and of those 22,126 people have received two doses.

--

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

