SDE select mayor of Tartu candidate

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) selected their candidate for mayor of Tartu on Sunday who will run at the upcoming local elections this autumn.

The current chairman of the council Lemmit Kaplinski was chosen by members, with 49 votes in favor, over Asko Tamme and Gea Kangilaski.

"I promise to continue good cooperation with the entire Tartu SDE team and I look forward to the autumn elections, which will determine who will lead our beloved hometown as mayor," Kaplinski said.

The local elections will be held in November.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!