Kangilaski resigns from Tartu SDE board role

Tartu Deputy Mayor Gea Kangilaski (SDE) has resigned from the Social Democratic Party's Tartu chapter, where she also served as vice-chair of the SDE regional board.

"I have just submitted my resignation from the Tartu regional board. I don't agree with the way these things have been handled," Kangilaski told daily Tartu Postimees on Thursday afternoon, citing the board's handling of party members as the reason behind her departure.

Earlier in the week, ERR reported that several Tartu SDE members had also tendered their resignations, amidst accusations of an unfriendly leadership culture and favoritism.

Tartu SDE head Kadri Leetmaa refutes the claims, saying the leavers themselves had either behaved unethically or have broader personal ambitions, which influenced their decisions to resign.

Kangilaski told Tartu Postimees, that while as a board member she feels a strong sense of responsibility, she also wants other members to take responsibility too, particularly when it comes to issues related to the continued existence of the SDE's Tartu chapter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!