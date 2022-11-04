Photos: Türi Municipality elects new leaders

Türi Municipal Council elected Kati Nõlvak municipal mayor on Thursday. November 3, 2022.
Türi Municipal Council on Thursday elected Andrus Eensoo (independent) chair of the municipal council and Kati Nõlvak (SDE) mayor of Türi Municipality. The local government's ruling coalition will remain unchanged.

Nõlvak, a member of the Tulevikuvald Türi electoral alliance, currently works as regional director. She will be replacing the outgoing Ele Enn (SDE, Tulevikuvald Türi), who announced her resignation as municipal mayor on October 24. Enn's last day in office will be November 9.

Eensoo has previously served as municipal council chair.

The newly elected municipal leaders will take office at the next meeting of the Türi Municipal Council on November 10.

The incoming municipal mayor is reducing the number of municipal government members and will be eliminating political regional manager positions as well. Among those to thus lose their current job will be Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) member Mart Järvik.

"Officials were saddled with additional political responsibility as well," Nõlvak explained about the decision. "Today we'd like to proceed on this issue thus that politicians are responsible for political decisions and officials can peacefully do their work without having to worry about its political view."

Kaia Iva, head of the opposition electoral alliance Koduvald Türi, had urged council members not to vote for Nõlvak, finding her activity in the child protection field to be unethical.

"What I mean is when, in the final stages of the previous municipal council, she trampled on the children's interests and family's interests in a very high-profile child protection case in Tartu, and as chair of the investigation committee ignored the substantive facts and turned the matter into a political election issue," Iva said.

Paide, Türi previous mayors resign

Just over two weeks ago, on October 20, Eimar Veldre (SDE) resigned as mayor of Paide at a city council meeting, describing the political situation in the city on social media at the time as "complicated."

Just days later, on October 20, fellow Social Democrat and Tulevikuvald Türi electoral alliance member Ele Enn likewise announced her resignation as mayor of Türi Municipality. Enn noted that she was not resigning over criticism from the opposition, but rather the fact that her family needs her more than politics do.

Social Democrat Kulno Klein was elected the new mayor of Paide in a 12-9 vote in the city council on Monday.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

