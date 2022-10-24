Days after Paide mayor resignation, Türi municipal mayor resigns as well

Ele Enn (SDE).
Ele Enn (SDE). Source: Türi Municipality homepage
Just days after the announced resignation of another Central Estonian municipal leader, Social Democrat (SDE) Ele Enn announced her resignation as mayor of Türi Municipality on Monday as well.

Enn announced that her last day in office would be on Wednesday, November 9.

According to the outgoing municipal mayor, a coalition would remain in power consisting of the electoral alliance Tulevikuvald Türi, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and municipal council member Andrus Eensoo (Reform).

"Individuals who have left the coalition by now as well as the crises shaking the country have posed challenges to the leadership of Türi Municipality as well," Enn stated. "Together with the coalition we intend to make the management of the municipality clearer and more understandable, as well as more affordable in tough economic times. Sometimes, in order to move forward, you have to take one step back, and with regard to that, I am announcing my resignation as mayor of Türi Municipality effective November 9. I will remain as an adviser to and member of the coalition."

She noted among other things that she was not resigning over criticism from the opposition, but rather the fact that her family needs her more than politics do.

Ele Enn took office as mayor of Türi Municipality following the 2021 local government elections. Previously she had served as director of Paide Kindergarten.

This marks the second resignation of a Central Estonian municipal leader in a week, following Paide Mayor Eimar Veldre's resignation at a city council meeting last week. Veldre, likewise a Social Democrat, noted on social media that the political situation in Paide is "complicated."

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

