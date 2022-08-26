Mikk Tuisk elected new mayor of Saaremaa Municipality

Saaremaa Municipal Council on Friday elected deputy mayor Mikk Tuisk the new mayor of Saaremaa Municipality. Tuisk was the sole candidate and received 17 of 29 council members' votes.

"I'm glad that the council trusted me as municipal mayor of Saaremaa and supported our electoral alliance's candidate Kaarel Tang as a new deputy municipal mayor," Tuisk said.

Saaremaa municipal government will continue to operate with five members after the municipal council confirmed Kaarel Tang as a new deputy municipal mayor. Liis Lepik, Maire Käärid and Koit Voojärv will continue serving as deputy municipal mayors in their previous areas of responsibility.

"Thanks to my previous work as director of the municipal government's economic and administrative department, I'm already well-acquainted with this area's joys and sorrows," Tang said.

Tuisk had previously served as municipal mayor of Saaremaa from May 2020 through November 2021.

Former municipal mayor Madis Kallas was sworn in as minister of the environment in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) second government on July 18.

