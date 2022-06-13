1,000 attend first Tartu Pride

On Saturday, the first ever Tartu Pride took place under the slogan "How much longer?" ("Kaua võib?")

According to the organizers, around 1,000 people took part in the march from Vanemuine Park to Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), where speeches were delivered by, among others, Tartu Deputy Mayor Gea Kangilaski , Anette Mäletjärv from the Estonian LGBT Association and Kaisa Linn from the Tartu LGBT+ NGO.

One of the aims of Tartu Pride was to draw attention to the fact that, for years, the Estonian state has only taken sporadic steps to guarantee the rights of sexual minorities. Estonia has yet to legalize same-sex marriage, nor has it adopted implementing provisions of the 2014 Registered Partnership Act.

Tartu Pride's organizers also highlighted that the process of gender recognition, which in Estonia has not changed since the 1990s, needs to be substantially updated.

Other speakers at the event included LGBT+ activists Hanna Kannelmäe and Taavi Koppel.

Adding an international flavor to proceedings were Ukrainian LGBT+ activist Yuri Yoursky, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy Brian Roraff, Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Tersman and UK Ambassador Ross Allen.

More photos of Tartu Pride can be seen in this gallery.

