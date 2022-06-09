Report: Estonia must ramp up fight against discrimination, hate speech

News
An EKRE-organized anti-LGBT+ protest in Tartu's Town Hall Square was met with counter-protesters. November 1, 2019.
An EKRE-organized anti-LGBT+ protest in Tartu's Town Hall Square was met with counter-protesters. November 1, 2019. Source: Madis Hindre/ERR
News

In a report and an opinion published Thursday, bodies under the remit of the Council of Europe (CoE) called on Estonia to ensure accessible and effective general anti-discrimination legislation, tackle racist and LGBT+-phobic hate speech as well as intensify efforts to integrate the country's national minorities.

In its report (link to PDF), the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) noted that there have been improvements in Estonia since its last report in 2015, according to a press release.

Improvements highlighted by the commission included the adoption of a "bullying-free education" concept and implementation of several bullying prevention programs, the increasing social acceptance of LGBT+ people, the initiation of measures to thwart hate speech, including a nationwide equality and inclusion campaign, the strengthening of victim support services, and efforts to increase the inclusion of Roma people, with a particular emphasis on Roma women.

The report also highlighted the resources that have been invested in the integration and inclusion of Estonia's Russian-speaking population and recipients of international protection, noting that the divide between the country's Estonian- and Russian-language schools had lessened somewhat with the development of immersion schools at the basic level and integrated schools at the secondary level.

Despite the progress achieved, the ECRI nonetheless found that some issues continued to be of concern in Estonia, and provided several recommendations to Estonian authorities accordingly, including to ensure that the Gender Equality and Equal Treatment Commissioner is fully independent at the institutional and operational levels and provided with sufficient human and financial resources and to update legislation in several areas, including anti-discrimination laws and the legal framework on gender recognition and gender reassignment.

The commission also recommended setting up an interinstitutional working group to develop a comprehensive anti-hate speech strategy, as well as a broad group of relevant parties from Estonia's Russian-speaking and other non-Estonian communities to consult on the implementation of the country's education-related strategies.

Committee: Ensure Russian-language education

In its fifth opinion (link to PDF) on Estonia, the Advisory Committee on the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (ACFC) issued a series of recommendations aimed at both further integrating Estonian society as a whole and supporting national minorities' participation therein.

Among other recommendations, the committee called on Estonian authorities to improve meaningful access of the country's Roma minority to education, to continue to address divides in Estonian- and Russian-language education and media, to ensure access to Russian-language instruction at all levels of the public education system and to intensify dialogue with representatives of the country's Russian minority.

The ACFC also called on consultation structures with minority groups to be expanded beyond just the cultural sphere and for adequate opportunities to be provided for minorities to provide input to and influence all decisions and issues affecting them, while also taking account of the diversity of views within various minority communities. It also called for the promotion of increased high-quality broadcasting in minority languages and about national minority cultures.

Notably, the committee also called on Estonia to maintain an open and constructive dialogue with the Setos regarding the status of their official recognition as a minority and their continued access to minority rights.

The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) is a human rights monitoring body specializing in matters related to the fight against racism, discrimination — on the grounds of race, ethnic or national origin, color, citizenship, religion, language, sexual orientation and gender identity — xenophobia, antisemitism and intolerance in Europe.

The Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM) is a comprehensive European treaty protecting the rights of persons belonging to national minorities, the implementation of which is monitored by an advisory committee (ACFC).

The ACFC and ECRI coordinated their online meetings as well as an in-person visit to Estonia in July 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

Estonian Riina Kionka appointed EU ambassador to Pakistan Updated

17:38

Rail Baltic interim report: Work on several projects underway

17:14

Ranking: University of Tartu remains among top 300 universities worldwide

16:56

Estonia opens honorary consul's office in Cork, Ireland

16:30

Isamaa to stick to child benefits hike demand in potential Reform coalition

16:16

The price of motor fuels could remain at €2 per liter for a long time

15:49

Diesel in Estonia breaks the €2 per liter mark

15:46

Prosecution preparing Clyde Kull charges Updated

15:17

Report: Estonia must ramp up fight against discrimination, hate speech

14:56

Appointment of new ISS chief postponed due to government crisis

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

08.06

Estonian writer opens first 'Introverts Reserve' in Viljandi County

08.06

Burning bus creates clouds of black smoke in Tallinn

06.06

Quarter of Estonian residents do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine

08.06

Developer plans to renovate Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress by 2025

08.06

EKRE leader: Helir-Valdor Seeder touted as possible next prime minister

09:24

Largest ever NATO exercise taking place in Baltic States, Poland

14:07

PM: Reform for extraordinary elections but decision up to the president

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: