Eesti 200 announces candidate for mayor of Viljandi

Folk musician and former Mayor of Viljandi Ando Kiviberg has been announced as the mayor candidate for Viljandi for the Eesti 200 party.

Kiviberg, who was mayor between 2013-2017, has not yet joined the party but said he is planning to do it.

"We are planning to go out [to the election] with 27 candidates, which is the same amount of people as there are in the Viljandi council," Kiviberg told ERR.

He added that exact names will be revealed in July, but added that it has been surprisingly easy to ask people to join the party.

From 1995-2005, Kiviberg was a member of the former Isamaa Union and after it joining with the Res Publica, a member of the Isamaa and Res Publica Union until 2018.

The local government elections will take place on October 17.

