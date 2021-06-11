Eesti 200 announces candidate for mayor of Viljandi

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ando Kiviberg Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Folk musician and former Mayor of Viljandi Ando Kiviberg has been announced as the mayor candidate for Viljandi for the Eesti 200 party.

Kiviberg, who was mayor between 2013-2017, has not yet joined the party but said he is planning to do it.

"We are planning to go out [to the election] with 27 candidates, which is the same amount of people as there are in the Viljandi council," Kiviberg told ERR.

He added that exact names will be revealed in July, but added that it has been surprisingly easy to ask people to join the party.

From 1995-2005, Kiviberg was a member of the former Isamaa Union and after it joining with the Res Publica, a member of the Isamaa and Res Publica Union until 2018.

The local government elections will take place on October 17.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

85,230 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

15:29

US comic emerges from Tallinn lock-down as Estonian rapper

15:15

Eesti 200 announces candidate for mayor of Viljandi

14:37

Tallinn tram service to be disrupted from Monday

14:09

Gallery: Architecture museum celebrates 30th anniversary with exhibition

13:43

Author: Everything good about Estonia has been taken from the Germans

13:13

Finnish premier: We're working on lifting entry restrictions

12:48

Epp Mäe finishes second in final pre-Olympic tournament

12:22

Tax take rises nearly 15 percent in April 2021 compared with previous year

11:52

Interior minister: My worldview is that of a policeman

11:24

Driving penalty points system sent to government for consideration

10:47

Tallinn won't start losing high school facilities to state high schools

10:39

Health Board: 54 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

Kristi Raik: Covid showed that states can be very egotistical

10:16

Eesti Gaas mulling over possible fall price hike

09:49

AK: Milrem trials newest generation robotic armored system

09:24

Number of abortions continued to fall in 2020

08:51

Parking tickets from nearby countries will soon find their Estonian owners

08:34

Prime minister issues open appeal to Finnish counterpart over entry bar

08:19

Estonia lifts Baltic Cup trophy after 83-year wait

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: