Mart Helme likely to run in Lasnamäe

Deputy Chairman of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Mart Helme said he will run in Tallinn and likely in the Lasnamäe borough at the upcoming local government council elections.

"We definitely want to end the reign of the Center Party in Tallinn, which is why we have decided, like Napoleon, to concentrate our old guard in the capital. I will be running in Tallinn, probably in Lasnamäe," Helme told local paper Pärnu Postimees in an interview (Link in Estonian).

The Center Party, Reform Party, Social Democratic Party and the Greens have unveiled their Tallinn mayoral candidates for the October 17 local elections. They are, respectively, Mihhail Kõlvart, Kristen Michal, Raimond Kaljulaid and Züleyxa Izmailova.

EKRE, Isamaa and Eesti 200 have promised to unveil their candidates during the summer months.

Likely EKRE Tallinn mayor candidates are party leader Martin Helme and former leader, current Deputy Chairman Mart Helme.

Lasnamäe is the largest electoral district in Tallinn that contributes the most city council delegates. The Center Party traditionally takes a convincing win in the borough, with the votes of Lasnamäe residents allowing it to rule in the capital.

The Center Party took 85,199 votes in Tallinn at the last local elections in 2017 of which 33,460 or 39.3 percent in Lasnamäe. Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart also ran in the district, securing 24,668 votes.

