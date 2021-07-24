Mart Helme likely to run in Lasnamäe

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Mart Helme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Deputy Chairman of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Mart Helme said he will run in Tallinn and likely in the Lasnamäe borough at the upcoming local government council elections.

"We definitely want to end the reign of the Center Party in Tallinn, which is why we have decided, like Napoleon, to concentrate our old guard in the capital. I will be running in Tallinn, probably in Lasnamäe," Helme told local paper Pärnu Postimees in an interview (Link in Estonian).

The Center Party, Reform Party, Social Democratic Party and the Greens have unveiled their Tallinn mayoral candidates for the October 17 local elections. They are, respectively, Mihhail Kõlvart, Kristen Michal, Raimond Kaljulaid and Züleyxa Izmailova.

EKRE, Isamaa and Eesti 200 have promised to unveil their candidates during the summer months.

Likely EKRE Tallinn mayor candidates are party leader Martin Helme and former leader, current Deputy Chairman Mart Helme.

Lasnamäe is the largest electoral district in Tallinn that contributes the most city council delegates. The Center Party traditionally takes a convincing win in the borough, with the votes of Lasnamäe residents allowing it to rule in the capital.

The Center Party took 85,199 votes in Tallinn at the last local elections in 2017 of which 33,460 or 39.3 percent in Lasnamäe. Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart also ran in the district, securing 24,668 votes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:54

Defense ministry plans to extend Operation Barkhane activities into Niger

14:27

Pärnu County peat bog wildfire declared extinguished Friday evening

13:44

Cyclist Tanel Kangert 46th out of 130 in arduous Tokyo men's road race

11:07

Mart Helme likely to run in Lasnamäe

10:53

Day brings 106 COVID-19 cases

10:44

Estonia to send Lithuania 100 kilometers of barbed wire

10:03

Tõnis Saarts: Presidential institution at an all-time low

09:04

Lehis and Beljajeva make quarter finals in Tokyo

08:46

Kontaveit out in first Olympic round

08:31

Companies introducing vaccination incentives

08:31

Defense Forces military band budget to be halved

08:00

Lutsar: Infection rate growing would not see schools-kindergartens closed

23.07

EU's e-CODEX data exchange channel to be based in Tallinn

23.07

Auditor General concerned over outstanding oil shale plant financials

23.07

Coronavirus outbreak infects 13 at Rally Estonia

23.07

Number of people allowed at unsupervised public events to be reduced

23.07

Startups more than double employee numbers in five years

23.07

Estonia names new ambassador to Czech Republic

23.07

Tõll incident prompts ferry switchover, additional flights

23.07

28th Viljandi Folk Music Festival kicks off Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: