Just over 1,700 local government seats up for grabs at October's election

This autumn's local elections in Estonia will return 1,717 councilors nationwide, twelve down on the last elections to local government in 2017.

Six local authorities will have their tally of councilors docked by two each, namely in the municipalities of Alutaguse, Ida-Viru County, Kanepi, Põlva County, Tapa, Lääne-Viru County, Põltsamaa, Jõgeva County, Valga, Valga County and the island of Vormsi, while eight will be lost from the Rõuge, Võru County municipality, whose electoral districts have been amalgamated to one, BNS reports.

Meanwhile, Keila, Luunja, Muhu and Saku will gain two councilors apiece, making the net loss of councilors come to 12.

All municipalities will now be single electoral district only, save for the capital, Tallinn, which has eight electoral districts come October, and the Peipsiääre rural municipality, which has four.

Election day is October 17, preceded by a six-day advance voting period.

All residents of Estonia are eligible to vote.

--

