Tallinn to increase number of local election polling stations this year

In the upcoming municipal elections in October, there will be an increased number of polling stations and it will be possible to vote outside of your home district.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Tallinn has decided to open more polling stations than normal this year.

Tallinn City Secretary Priit Lello said: "At the time of the last local elections there were 85 stations. This election in the autumn we are planning 92."

Lello said it is also thought that the results of the election will be known quickly this year. The local elections are due to take place between October 11-17.

From Monday to Thursday during election week it will also be possible to vote in any polling station across Estonia due to a change in the law. Previously, voters could only cast ballots in the district they were registered as living in.

"If you are in Hiiumaa, for example, from Monday to Thursday, but if you live in Haabersti district [in Tallinn], for example, you can vote for Haabersti candidates there during this period," said Deputy Head of the Electoral Service Külli Kapper.

During the election, it will also be possible to vote online, as usual.

Who can vote in a local election?

Besides the citizens of Estonia, the following persons over the age of 16 can vote in local elections:

Citizens of other EU Member States residing in Estonia

Foreign citizens permanently residing in Estonia

Stateless persons permanently residing in Estonia

