Viljandi deputy mayor quitting Isamaa for Eesti 200

2021 Local Government Elections
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Janika Gedvil in a 2019 election campaign poster. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
2021 Local Government Elections

Deputy mayor of the southern Estonian town of Viljandi, Janika Gedvil is to run for Eesti 200 in this October's local elections. Gedvil had been a member of Isamaa up until now.

"The city of Viljandi needs fresh ideas and good energy to prepare for the new developmental leap, and the Eesti 200 team in Viljandi has that," Gedvil, who joined Isamaa in 2013, said, via a press release.

More socially liberal than the mainstream of Isamaa, Eesti 200 is running in its third election since being formed in 2018. The party ran in the March 2019 general election and May European election in the same year, but failed to pick up any seats at either – albeit only by a narrow margin in the case of the Riigikogu election.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

Viljandi deputy mayor quitting Isamaa for Eesti 200

14:44

Defense League members embark on Iraq mission

14:24

Penalty costs Ott Tänak Rally di Alba victory

13:54

Speaker calls Riigikogu presidential election session for August 30

13:18

Supreme Court: Public authorities can't define journalistic public interest Updated

12:50

Iggy Pop in concert in Tallinn next summer

12:29

Estonian composer's work performed on June 14 deportation 80th anniversary

12:27

Baltic leaders urge world not to forget Soviet deportations

12:26

YLE: Sanna Marin does well in Finland local elections, her party less so

11:52

Health Board: 28 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

11:05

Educational researcher: Upbringing has fallen by wayside in society

10:08

Military portal: UK Royal Tank Regiment coming to Estonia later this year

09:30

Almost 5,000 students starting in work camps

09:12

EKRE to continue filibuster this week despite bill defeat

08:42

Gallery: Estonia marks June 14 deportations 80th anniversary

13.06

'Olukorrast riigis' criticized Kallas' public letter to Finnish PM

13.06

Paul Keres: The tyranny of spiteful incompetence

13.06

Izmailova: Greens aiming for coalition in Tallinn

13.06

Day brings 37 new Covid cases

13.06

Social Democrats file competing government no-confidence motion

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: