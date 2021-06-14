Viljandi deputy mayor quitting Isamaa for Eesti 200

Deputy mayor of the southern Estonian town of Viljandi, Janika Gedvil is to run for Eesti 200 in this October's local elections. Gedvil had been a member of Isamaa up until now.

"The city of Viljandi needs fresh ideas and good energy to prepare for the new developmental leap, and the Eesti 200 team in Viljandi has that," Gedvil, who joined Isamaa in 2013, said, via a press release.

More socially liberal than the mainstream of Isamaa, Eesti 200 is running in its third election since being formed in 2018. The party ran in the March 2019 general election and May European election in the same year, but failed to pick up any seats at either – albeit only by a narrow margin in the case of the Riigikogu election.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!