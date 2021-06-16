Party ratings: EKRE polls highest support level ever

2021 Local Government Elections
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
EKRE leader Martin Helme at a party board meeting in Paide. Source: Olev Kenk / ERR
2021 Local Government Elections

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has reached its highest-ever level, according to one recent poll, narrowing the gap between it and the larger of the two coalition partners, Reform, whose support has dipped below the 30 percent mark for the first time this year.

The two coalition parties, Reform and Center, together polled higher at 48.7 percent than the three opposition parties, EKRE, Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE) combined, who polled at 35.1 percent, according to the results of the survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the NGO the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

Norstat compiles its polls on a weekly basis and aggregates them over a period of four weeks, and is one of three firms which regularly compile party support surveys in Estonia – the other two being Kantar Emor and Turu-uuringute.

Reform's support fell by 1.5 percentage points on the previous week, to 29.2 percent, and for the first time this year, its level dipped below the 30 percent-mark, Norstat says.

Meanwhile EKRE, which was in office at the beginning of the year with Center and Isamaa, while Reform was in opposition, saw its support rise by almost the same degree – 1.1 percentage points, to 21.7 percent, Norstat reports, adding a gap of 7.5 percentage points between the two parties is the slimmest it has been to date.

Center's support was relatively unchanged at 19.5 percent, while non-parliamentary party Eesti 200's support was slightly down at 12.5 percent.

SDE polled 7.8 percent and Isamaa, which is holding internal elections to the post of party chair soon, picked up 5.6 percent.

Norstat says it polled just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age (i.e. 18 or over) between May 19 and June 14, via the phone and online.

The firm says that its error margin varies, rising in line with the proportion of support for the party in question – so Reform's error margin is 1.41 percent, for instance, compared with Isamaa's at 0.71 percent.

The next elections are to the local municipalities, on October 17.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:11

State Secretary on the coronavirus crisis: We came to the precipice

17:46

Tallinn mayor concerned over drop in vaccination numbers

17:14

12-15-year-olds can be registered for covid vaccinations from Thursday

16:51

Autonomous hydrogen vehicle to be launched in Estonia

16:14

Global Estonian Report: June 16 – 23

15:44

World-famous Red Arrows giving Victory Day fly-past over Tallinn, Paide

15:16

Delta strain coronavirus cases have doubled in 10 days

14:43

Guardian picks Estonian documentary to list of best theater documentaries

14:41

News agency: Finland opening borders to work commuters next week Updated

14:11

NATO cyclists to cover over 1,000 km in week-long Estonia tour

13:58

Russian jets breach Estonian airspace

13:18

Perling and Seeder debate party future ahead of Isamaa chairman elections

12:56

Former Port of Tallinn head Allan Kiil dies after serious illness

12:02

Central Bank revises 2021 growth forecast upward, to at least 5.3 percent

11:35

Legal experts spot problem with ABIS cross-use of data bill

11:30

Prime minister faces no-confidence vote on Wednesday afternoon

10:57

August's Tallinn Old Town Days itinerary unveiled

10:52

Health Board: 59 new coronavirus cases

10:23

Construction of new Pärnu bridge to start in autumn

09:54

LSM: Latvia eases non-essential travel entry restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: