Aggregate ratings: Reform Party's support is falling

ERR's aggregate ratings show support for the Reform Party is falling and the gap between Reform and EKRE is closing.

ERR's Estonian news portal aggregates the polling of Norstat, Kantar Emor and Turu-uuringute AS to average levels of support every month. All three companies use different methods to carry out their research.

The results show Reform is supported by 26 percent of people in June, 3 percent less than in May and a drop of 4 percent compared to April.

EKRE is now the second most popular party with average support of 22 percent. The party's level of support has risen by 3 percent since March.

The Center Party has an average of 19 percent, the same as in March, followed by Eesti 200 on 14 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) averaged 10 percent in June compared to 7 percent in March. Isamaa averaged 6 percent and the Greens 2 percent.

--

