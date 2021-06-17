Party ratings: Support for Reform and EKRE almost equal in June

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Reform Party and EKRE's level of support was almost equal in June 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

There is only 1 percent difference in the level of support between the Reform Party and EKRE, new polling commissioned by ERR and carried out by pollster Turu-uuringute AS shows.

In its June polling, Turu-uuringute AS questioned 1,000 voting-age citizens and Reform was the most popular party for 24 percent of respondents with EKRE narrowly behind on 23 percent.

In May, Reform was supported by 26 percent of respondents and 21 percent prefered EKRE. Over the last month Reform's level of support fell by 2 percent while EKRE's increased by the same amount.

The Center Party was the third most popular party with 19 percent, a drop of 1 percent on May's results. Eesti 200 was fourth with 13 percent and followed by the Social Democratic Party (9 percent) and Isamaa (7 percent). Support for the Greens and TULE dipped below the 5 percent threshold.

43 percent of respondents supported the coalition Reform and Center parties, while 39 percent supported the opposition EKRE, Isamaa and Social Democrats. Over the last month, support for the coalition has fallen 3 percent and risen by 5 percent for opposition parties.

Among Estonians, Reform continued to be the most popular party with 27 percent support, followed by EKRE on 24 percent, Center (14 percent), Eesti 200 (13 percent), SDE (9 percent), Isamaa (8 percent) and then the Greens on 3 percent.

Among voters of other nationalities, the Center Party has by far the highest level of support at 47 percent. EKRE was second with 18 percent and Eesti 200 followed on 17 percent. The Reform Party had 9 percent support, the SDE 5 percent and Greens 2 percent. Isamaa and TULE were on 1 percent.

Reform was the most popular party in Northern Estonia in June with 36 percent while Center had the most support in Tallinn (24 percent). In Western Estonia, EKRE was the most popular with 36 percent.

In Ida-Viru County, Center and EKRE had almost the same level of support, 39 percent and 36 percent respectively. EKRE was the most popular in Central Estonia (25 percent) followed by Center (23 percent). In southern Estonia, the Reform Party was the most popular (27 percent) followed by EKRE (25 percent).

Turu-uuringute AS interviewed 1,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over between June 3 and 10. Of these, 44 percent were interviewed by phone and 56 percent online. The maximum error does not exceed 3.10 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:18

President discusses biometric data act with EKRE leader

09:48

June 20 suggested as covid victims memorial day

09:21

AK: Finno-Ugric congress politicization bars attendees entering from Russia

08:53

Party ratings: Support for Reform and EKRE almost equal in June

08:31

Heatwave arrives in time for weekend

16.06

President: Finno-Ugric language preservation matter of national survival

16.06

Prime minister comfortably survives no-confidence Riigikogu vote

16.06

State Secretary on the coronavirus crisis: We came to the precipice

16.06

Tallinn mayor concerned over drop in vaccination numbers

16.06

12-15-year-olds can be registered for covid vaccinations from Thursday

16.06

Autonomous hydrogen vehicle to be launched in Estonia

16.06

Global Estonian Report: June 16 – 23

16.06

World-famous Red Arrows giving Victory Day fly-past over Tallinn, Paide

16.06

Delta strain coronavirus cases have doubled in 10 days

16.06

Guardian picks Estonian documentary to list of best theater documentaries

16.06

News agency: Finland opening borders to work commuters next week Updated

16.06

NATO cyclists to cover over 1,000 km in week-long Estonia tour

16.06

Russian jets breach Estonian airspace

16.06

Perling and Seeder debate party future ahead of Isamaa chairman elections

16.06

Former Port of Tallinn head Allan Kiil dies after serious illness

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: