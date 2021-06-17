Party ratings: Support for Reform and EKRE almost equal in June

There is only 1 percent difference in the level of support between the Reform Party and EKRE, new polling commissioned by ERR and carried out by pollster Turu-uuringute AS shows.

In its June polling, Turu-uuringute AS questioned 1,000 voting-age citizens and Reform was the most popular party for 24 percent of respondents with EKRE narrowly behind on 23 percent.

In May, Reform was supported by 26 percent of respondents and 21 percent prefered EKRE. Over the last month Reform's level of support fell by 2 percent while EKRE's increased by the same amount.

The Center Party was the third most popular party with 19 percent, a drop of 1 percent on May's results. Eesti 200 was fourth with 13 percent and followed by the Social Democratic Party (9 percent) and Isamaa (7 percent). Support for the Greens and TULE dipped below the 5 percent threshold.

43 percent of respondents supported the coalition Reform and Center parties, while 39 percent supported the opposition EKRE, Isamaa and Social Democrats. Over the last month, support for the coalition has fallen 3 percent and risen by 5 percent for opposition parties.

Among Estonians, Reform continued to be the most popular party with 27 percent support, followed by EKRE on 24 percent, Center (14 percent), Eesti 200 (13 percent), SDE (9 percent), Isamaa (8 percent) and then the Greens on 3 percent.

Among voters of other nationalities, the Center Party has by far the highest level of support at 47 percent. EKRE was second with 18 percent and Eesti 200 followed on 17 percent. The Reform Party had 9 percent support, the SDE 5 percent and Greens 2 percent. Isamaa and TULE were on 1 percent.

Reform was the most popular party in Northern Estonia in June with 36 percent while Center had the most support in Tallinn (24 percent). In Western Estonia, EKRE was the most popular with 36 percent.

In Ida-Viru County, Center and EKRE had almost the same level of support, 39 percent and 36 percent respectively. EKRE was the most popular in Central Estonia (25 percent) followed by Center (23 percent). In southern Estonia, the Reform Party was the most popular (27 percent) followed by EKRE (25 percent).

Turu-uuringute AS interviewed 1,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over between June 3 and 10. Of these, 44 percent were interviewed by phone and 56 percent online. The maximum error does not exceed 3.10 percent.

