Party ratings: Reform most popular, but support falling

Similar to other polling released this week, pollster Kantar Emor's latest results show EKRE is the second most popular party while Reform leads.

Reform is the most popular party with 25 percent, 3 percent lower than in May. The party is followed by EKRE on 20 percent - an increase of 1 percent - and Center in third on 18 percent, 2 percent higher than in May.

Eesti 200 was the fourth most popular party with 16 percent, the Social Democrats followed on 13 percent.

Isamaa slipped below the 5 percent election threshold to 4 percent, falling 3 percent from May's polling.

The Greens had 2 percent support and TULE 1 percent.

997 people took part in the survey between June 10-16.

