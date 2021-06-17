Kaimar Karu: EKRE-style populism is not what the Estonian people need

Opinion
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kaimar Karu appearing on ETV politics show 'Esimene stuudio' in 2019. Source: ERR
Opinion

The Estonian people do not need the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), though they equally do not need any of the other current parties – be it the coalition partners Reform and Center, opposition parties Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE), or the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 or the Greens, former IT and foreign trade minister Kaimar Karu noted on his social media page Thursday.

What the Estonian public in fact needs are people who care about the future of the country, and the type of individuals who, in a parliamentary democracy at least, could be found among the ranks of politicians too,

Karu's post followed several day's filibustering by EKRE over a bill which would streamline the hosting and use of personal data, including biometric data, consolidating it into one place where it had been dispersed across several databases. While this law passed at the Riigikogu Tuesday, EKRE leader Martin Helme paid a visit to President Kersti Kaljulaid Wednesday evening to discuss the matter further. The president signs legislation into effect.

EKRE, together with Isamaa, also tabled a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) Wednesday afternoon, running into evening, during which time former EKRE leader and former interior minister Mart Helme referred to the prime minister as having "bipolar disorder", an outburst reminiscent of, if different in flavor to, a brickbat Helme threw at Finnish premier Sanna Marin when he referred to her as a "salesgirl", while he was interior minister, portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

The motion of no-confidence failed to pass. As opposition leader, Kaja Kallas and her party also brought to the Riigikogu several no-confidence motions in the Center/EKRE/Isamaa government and its ministers.

In a post which was also reproduced by daily Postimees (link in Estonian), Karu, who was IT and foreign trade minister from late 2019 to spring 2020, added that as for EKRE, their slogans are exactly that – a populist call to arms which have little content behind them.

Although the words themselves signal important issues for Estonians, such as independence, language, culture and family, these belie a desire for political power.

Ultimately, those who support the party come from those individuals who have been disillusioned with other parties in the past, sometimes by more than one party, and who are frustrated with, for instance, Reform's supposed arrogance and lack of forward thinking, or Center's supposed corruption and lack of inclusion, Isamaa's backwardness, SDE's lack of visibility, Eesti 200's elitism etc., he goes on.

EKRE, on the other hand, seem to have got the recipe right in terms of reading the public mood, in that the party has polarized society, pushing it apart with more vigor even than the Red Sea was once divided in a previous epoch, and has a skilled leader.

This this does not alter the fact that EKRE does not stand for the interests of any particular societal group, and only by coincidence seems to coincide in worldview terms with some sections of society, Karu continues.

The party stands out from the pack with its different words, faces, its sheer roar in the Riigikogu's debating hall, in a way that none of the other parties who, it is perceived, seem to have abandoned the ordinary people, do – but underneath all this, EKRE does not even try to have a realistic action plan in place to solve Estonia's issues in a forward-thinking manner.

Then again, neither do any of the other parties either, Karu adds.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

Kaimar Karu was IT and foreign trade minister November 2019 to April 2020. Although he was hired by EKRE from a successful career in IT based in London, to fill the spot vacated by Kert Kingo, who had resigned, he was not a party member, and has never joined the party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:13

Options for psychological help fell during pandemic

15:39

Finnish government opts to open borders to vaccinated travelers from Monday

15:04

Farmers expecting good strawberry harvest

14:40

Government endorses EU recovery fund national plan

14:05

Tallinn launches vaccination campaign

13:44

EDF personnel receive Afghanistan service medals

13:29

Wise to go public on London stock exchange

12:49

EKRE hoping president will not give assent to biometric data act

12:16

Survey: Estonian industry has recovered from crisis 'surprisingly fast'

11:56

German Army Lithuania contingent sent home over anti-semitism incident

11:17

Three hospitalized after road accident involving British Army vehicle

10:51

Political scientist: Neither Perling or Seeder can make Isamaa great

10:41

Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:18

President discusses biometric data act with EKRE leader

09:48

June 20 suggested as covid victims memorial day

09:21

AK: Finno-Ugric congress politicization bars attendees entering from Russia

09:11

Kaimar Karu: EKRE-style populism is not what the Estonian people need

08:53

Party ratings: Support for Reform and EKRE almost equal in June

08:31

Heatwave arrives in time for weekend

16.06

President: Finno-Ugric language preservation matter of national survival

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: