Political scientist: Neither Perling or Seeder can make Isamaa great

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Current Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder and Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling are the only two candidates running for leadership of the party on June 20. Source: ERR
News

Both Lavly Perling and the current chairman of the Isamaa Party, Helir-Valdor Seeder are running for the chairman of the party. The political scientist, Tõnu Saarts, said that despite the choice, the internal conflict in the party will deepen and losing members is not ruled out.

At the public debate of the party's chairman candidates on Tuesday, both candidates highlighted their vision and future ideas, ETV's current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

In political scientist Tõnis Saarts' opinion, both Lavly Perling and Helir-Valdor Seeder are conservative candidates. However, Saarts said that if Seeder wins, no major changes would be expected, which means the party will maintain a level of support close to the 5 percent electoral threshold.

Saarts said that the election of Perling would raise the question of how the new leader would be able to bring about changes with a more liberal view and how to stand out from other parties.

"In fact, Isamaa enters the same niche where Estonia 200 and the Reform Party are already. This is a very competitive niche. I doubt that the election of Lavly Perling will have such a wow effect," the political scientist said.

At the chairmen's debate, however, Perling expressed the hope that Isamaa could attract voters away from Eesti 200 and Reform Party. While Seeder hoped the party could attract voters from EKRE.

"Our voters have certainly partially gone to EKRE and I think EKRE is the one party from which Isamaa could potentially get voters back. The other part is those who have been passively left out and may not participate in the elections at all," Seeder said.

Perling said: "If we look at what has happened to the Isamaa vote, they have not gone to EKRE, but the voter has unfortunately gone to Eesti 200 and the Reform Party. And I say we have to bring our voters back."

However, Saarts thinks bringing voters back from EKRE, Eesti 200 and the Reform Party is unlikely.

Regardless of who is elected as the new chairman, the party is in danger of deepening internal conflicts, Saarts said.

"In my opinion, there are no good choices for the Isamaa Party. I don't think that either candidate, given the current situation in the party, can make the party great. Rather, the question is whether the party will survive," Saarts said.

He said that Isamaa cannot afford internal conflicts. "In order for the party to stay strong, at least one of their main competitors would have to make a seriously wrong step," Saarts said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:13

Options for psychological help fell during pandemic

15:39

Finnish government opts to open borders to vaccinated travelers from Monday

15:04

Farmers expecting good strawberry harvest

14:40

Government endorses EU recovery fund national plan

14:05

Tallinn launches vaccination campaign

13:44

EDF personnel receive Afghanistan service medals

13:29

Wise to go public on London stock exchange

12:49

EKRE hoping president will not give assent to biometric data act

12:16

Survey: Estonian industry has recovered from crisis 'surprisingly fast'

11:56

German Army Lithuania contingent sent home over anti-semitism incident

11:17

Three hospitalized after road accident involving British Army vehicle

10:51

Political scientist: Neither Perling or Seeder can make Isamaa great

10:41

Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:18

President discusses biometric data act with EKRE leader

09:48

June 20 suggested as covid victims memorial day

09:21

AK: Finno-Ugric congress politicization bars attendees entering from Russia

09:11

Kaimar Karu: EKRE-style populism is not what the Estonian people need

08:53

Party ratings: Support for Reform and EKRE almost equal in June

08:31

Heatwave arrives in time for weekend

16.06

President: Finno-Ugric language preservation matter of national survival

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: