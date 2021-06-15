Riigikogu passes draft personal identification database bill

News
Session Hall at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On Tuesday, the Riigikogu passed the draft of the so-called personal identification database bill (ABIS). 56 members of the Riigikogu voted in favor of the Act and 38 voted against it.

Every member of the EKRE Group voted against the draft, except for Helle-Moonika Helme who was absent. Members of the Isamaa Group also voted against, with Mikhail Lotman abstaining. The Social Democrats also voted against it, only Kalvi Kõva abstained.

To try and block the bill from being adopted before the summer break, EKRE obstructed the work of the Riigikogu last Thursday and at extraordinary sessions over the weekend.

Henn Põlluaas, leader of the EKRE faction, told ERR on Monday that EKRE intends to continue with delaying tactics even after the adoption of the law.

The bill would give the green light to consolidate citizens' biometric data into one large information database. The Ministry of the Interior said the aim is to use the data more efficiently. However, access to the data will not become easier.

One of the goals of the Automatic Biometric Identification System database, or ABIS, is the possibility to solve crimes faster.

Editor: Helen Wright

