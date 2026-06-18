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Estonia passes law obligating police to place warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras

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A mobile speed camera (photo is illustrative).
A mobile speed camera (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
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The Riigikogu on Wednesday passed amendments to the law that will require police to warn drivers about mobile speed cameras in the future.

At Wednesday's sitting, the Riigikogu passed amendments to the Traffic Act by a vote of 57 to 12, establishing a requirement to notify road users about automated speed enforcement. Twenty-five MPs abstained, while seven were absent.

The bill was introduced by coalition MPs Valdo Randpere and Madis Timpson (both Reform Party) and Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200). They said the changes would make traffic enforcement more transparent and strengthen its preventive role in improving road safety.

Under the bill, signs warning of speed enforcement must be installed 300 to 500 meters before the measurement location outside populated areas and 150 to 300 meters in populated areas.

The Social Democrats, however, argued that the amendment would not achieve its stated goal. According to Andre Hanimägi, a World Health Organization (WHO) study demonstrates this.

"Despite evidence and arguments that call into question the practice of marking speed camera locations, it remains politically attractive and persists in many countries. /.../ Few would argue that giving violent criminals advance notice of the specific streets or neighborhoods being patrolled would amount to fair policymaking," he said.

Randpere argued that the study was not based on European examples.

"I have repeatedly told you that the engineering consultancy STRATUM carried out a scientific study in Estonia on the effects of mobile speed cameras and how they should be used. The Police and Border Guard Board obviously did not like the results of that study, which is why you have not heard about the report from anyone other than me. It has not been made public either," he said.

Hanimägi shot back, saying, "As for the claim that this WHO report is some sort of report on rickshaw traffic in Asian countries, that is simply not true. It concerns European countries, includes best practices and was compiled by experts in the field," the MP said.

Taavi Kirss, head of traffic enforcement at the Police and Border Guard Board, told ERR that if the Traffic Act is passed in this form, police officers will adapt to the new situation and begin implementing it.

"In practice, this does not change anything for road users because the Traffic Act has been in force all along. All speed limit signs and other traffic control signs remain valid in exactly the same way. In other words, road users should pay attention to traffic, follow traffic signs and traffic regulations and by doing so ensure safety both for themselves and for everyone else," Kirss said.

In addition to coalition MPs, the bill was supported by Isamaa as well as MPs from the Center Party, EKRE and independents.

The Social Democrats voted against the amendment, joined by Priit Sibul, deputy chair of Isamaa's Riigikogu group.

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Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Marcus Turovski

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