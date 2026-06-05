MP: Riigikogu to vote on speed camera warning sign bill before midsummer

The Riigikogu is "likely" to pass a law which will require warning signs to be placed ahead of mobile speed cameras before the midsummer break, one of the bill's sponsors said.

MP Valdo Randpere (Reform) told ERR: "We want to pass the law before Midsummer Day, but it will enter into force 10 days after the president promulgates it. So it will not take effect by Midsummer. However, we will pass it in the Riigikogu before Midsummer." Midsummer (Jaanipäev) is Wednesday, June 24.

Randpere told ERR that the bill's second reading, to be held before a full session of the Riigikogu, will likely take place on Monday, June 15, with the third reading and final vote expected a couple of days later. The Riigikogu breaks up for its summer recess on June 18.

While there are differences of opinion on the details of the bill even within his own party, Randpere said he nevertheless expects it to get broad support, adding he predicted "more than two-thirds of the Riigikogu will support this bill."

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE, with nine seats) are an exception, Randpere added, and there would "certainly" be outliers among the other parties who will be opposed to the bill, "but overall it will definitely secure a two-thirds majority," Randpere reiterated.

The MP had as the bill's sponsor attended a Riigikogu Economic Affairs Committee meeting Thursday, and arising from what he observed there, Randpere noted two amendments will most likely be made to the bill.

These mostly concern wording. "A couple of words in the bill will be replaced, and a new provision will be added at the end stating that the government will approve more detailed instructions for installing the warning sign through a regulation. That's all," he said.

The words "clearly visible," in relation to the planned warning signs, will be removed on the grounds of ambiguity, he added. "The law will simply state that a sign indicating automated enforcement must be installed before a speed camera. In built-up areas, the sign must be placed 150 to 300 meters before the camera, and outside built-up areas, 300 to 500 meters before it."

These amendments need approving, and the goal is to do so by next Tuesday, Randpere said.

The proposal was initiated by three coalition MPs: Randpere, his party-mate Madis Timpson, and Eesti 200 MP Marek Reinaas. It was ultimately approved by the government, though with reservations. Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) raised concerns about practical issues, such as what happens if a sign falls over or is not visible for some other reason. Taro also found the 300-500 meter distance between a warning sign and the following mobile camera (150-300 meters in cities) to be arbitrary.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) also said implementation of the signs would be challenging in built-up areas. The PPA proposed raising the leeway drivers have before being issued a fine from the current 3 km/h to 6 km/h, so for instance a driver exceeding a 90 km/h speed limit would only be fined at speeds of 96 km/h or more.

Penalized drivers might also claim they had not seen the warning sign; the previous use of such signs had also led drivers to slow down only temporarily before speeding up again, the PPA said.

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