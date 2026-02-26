X!

Drivers should be warned about mobile speed cameras to protect privacy, MPs say

News
Mobile speed camera being set up on Tallinn's Filtri tee. Photo is illustrative.
Mobile speed camera being set up on Tallinn's Filtri tee. Photo is illustrative. Source: PPA
News

Several members of the Riigikogu have submitted a bill that would require warning signs to be placed in front of mobile traffic cameras, arguing drivers' privacy should be protected.

Reform MPs Madis Timpson and Valdo Randpere and Eesti 200's Marek Reinaas have submitted a bill that would require warning signs to be placed in front of mobile traffic cameras.

The bill states that if a proper warning sign is not in place, the speed measurement result would become invalid. This means drivers caught breaking the speed limit would not have to pay a fine.

The MPs say a clearly visible automated enforcement safety sign must be installed (1) 300 to 500 meters before the speed measurement location outside a settlement and (2) 150 to 300 meters before the speed measurement location within a settlement.

It stresses that if any of the above requirements are violated, the speed measurement result would be declared invalid.

"In older colleagues' recollections, there was an understanding that this was permitted when these cameras were legalized. In reality, however, this has not happened," explained Timpson, chair of the Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee.

The MP said the purpose of traffic cameras should not be to collect fines, but to calm traffic in places where it is needed.

"The whole issue of cameras in general raises the question of how far the state may go into the privacy of every free individual, but that is already a broader topic," he added.

Data from the Transport Administration shows 37,500 speeding violations were detected in 2025 by officers, and "just under" 311,000 speeding offenses were recorded through automated enforcement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:04

Award-winning culture leader: Coastal Swedish identity having a renaissance

17:25

Igor Taro: Anyone who has adopted Estonian culture and laws can feel confident and secure here

17:09

Minister: Ruhnu will get fuel and Vormsi a new ice road

17:02

Hunter's gaze, Ronaldo's smile: Estonian high school boys' ideal male standards

16:35

SDE's bill to limit political party donations passes first reading

16:02

Controversial state co-founder exhumation plan finally put to bed

15:59

Parties agree to first talk to incumbent Alar Karis in search for presidential candidate Updated

15:59

Tallinn trams switch to 'free' timetable due to freezing rain

15:27

Drivers should be warned about mobile speed cameras to protect privacy, MPs say

15:03

Tallinn to assign school places based on walking distance from home

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.02

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

25.02

5 passengers injured after several trams collide

25.02

Heavy snow to cause difficult road conditions in Estonia Wednesday night

25.02

2 Estonian islands essentially cut off from mainland as fuel supplies run low

08:01

Police working to bust international scam call network

24.02

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026

25.02

'UFO' filmed over central Estonian skies likely airplane contrails

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

24.02

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence

25.02

Rescue Board issues warning to stay off breaking Emajõgi River ice

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo