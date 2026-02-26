Drivers should be warned about mobile speed cameras to protect privacy, MPs say

Several members of the Riigikogu have submitted a bill that would require warning signs to be placed in front of mobile traffic cameras, arguing drivers' privacy should be protected.

The bill states that if a proper warning sign is not in place, the speed measurement result would become invalid. This means drivers caught breaking the speed limit would not have to pay a fine.

The MPs say a clearly visible automated enforcement safety sign must be installed (1) 300 to 500 meters before the speed measurement location outside a settlement and (2) 150 to 300 meters before the speed measurement location within a settlement.

It stresses that if any of the above requirements are violated, the speed measurement result would be declared invalid.

"In older colleagues' recollections, there was an understanding that this was permitted when these cameras were legalized. In reality, however, this has not happened," explained Timpson, chair of the Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee.

The MP said the purpose of traffic cameras should not be to collect fines, but to calm traffic in places where it is needed.

"The whole issue of cameras in general raises the question of how far the state may go into the privacy of every free individual, but that is already a broader topic," he added.

Data from the Transport Administration shows 37,500 speeding violations were detected in 2025 by officers, and "just under" 311,000 speeding offenses were recorded through automated enforcement.

