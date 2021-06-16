Prime minister faces no-confidence vote on Wednesday afternoon

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will face a vote of no-confidence on Wednesday afternoon called by the opposition parties against upcoming budget cuts totaling €60 million.

The vote will take place at the start of today's Riigikogu session at 2 p.m. EKRE and Isamaa gathered 30 signatures to hold the vote and handed them to the Riigikogu on Tuesday.

"The government has made a number of incompetent economic policy decisions that significantly damage Estonian businesses, rural development and national security," a statement said, adding the government had played down Estonia's opportunities for economic growth.

The statement was signed by all 19 members of EKRE and 11 members of Isamaa. Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits was the only Isamaa member who did not add their signature.

The vote is unlikely to pass as Reform and Center have a majority in the Riigikogu.

Editor: Helen Wright

