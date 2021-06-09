Party ratings: Relative stability for major parties

Support for the major political parties in Estonia remain unchanged this week, according to a recent survey.

A total of 50 percent of respondents pledged their support to the two coalition parties combined, Reform and Center, while 33.5 percent picked the opposition parties – the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), according to the research, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of NGO the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

This week's poll returned 30.7 percent support for Reform, with EKRE in second place on 20.6 percent and Center third on 19.3 percent – all figures largely unchanged from the previous week's survey.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 was next with 13.2 percent of support, SDE in fifth place (7.5 percent) and Isamaa in sixth (5.4 percent), again ratings similar to last week's, though Isamaa's has seen a slight rise.

University of Tartu researcher Martin Mölder said that stability seemed to be ongoing, though the past two weeks had seen a slight fall for Reform which, he said, could be extrapolated for the next two weeks going forward.

The same principle could apply to Center in the opposite direction, he added.

The Riigikogu breaks up for summer recess next week. The next elections are to the local municipalities on October 17.

--

