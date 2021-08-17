EKRE selects Martin Helme as candidate for mayor of Tallinn

Martin Helme. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Chairman of EKRE Martin Helme will run as the party's candidate for mayor of Tallinn and said he will stop the city from turning into a "multicultural hell".

Helme introduced the party's candidates and election campaign on Tuesday and said Tallinn needs a change of power because it is possible better manage the running of the city.

"We will give a new impetus to the development of the city by thoroughly restructuring urban transport, significantly improving road and street maintenance and giving citizens the opportunity to have a say in referendums on important issues in urban life. We will help young families, the elderly and the most needy," he said.

"I plan to cleanse the Tallinn City Government of corruption, lying and stealing. We promise to create city management that encourages entrepreneurship and helps entrepreneurs in times of crisis. We will also ensure that the city would not turn into a multicultural hell where it would not be good for anyone to be in as a result of mass immigration from foreign cultures along with their communities."

One of EKRE's ideas is to build a cable car between the Old City Harbor and the airport which Helme said would be an environmentally friendly and feasible solution. The city is currently planning to build a tramline between the two venues. EKRE also wants to connect Kakumäe and Kesklinn by sea.

EKRE's local election slogan is "We love Estonia!" (Meie armastame Eestit!") and the party has 1,300 candidates signed up to run in the elections in October. 

Several well-known members will stand in Tallinn. These include deputy chairman Mart Helme in Lasnamäe, MEP Jaak Madison in Kesklinn and Henn Põlluaas in Nõmme. Martin Helme will stand in Mustamäe.

The majority of other parties have already put forward their candidates for mayor of Tallinn. Current mayor Mihhail Kõlvart will run again for the Center Party, Kristen Michal is the Reform Party's candidate, Raimond Kaljulaid will represent the Social Democrats, Zyleixa Izmailova the Greens and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu will represent Isamaa. Eesti 200 will announce its candidate on Wednesday.

The local elections will take place in October and citizens of Estonia, longterm residents and EU citizens can vote.

Editor: Helen Wright

