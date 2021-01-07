Raimond Kaljulaid announced as SDE mayor of Tallinn candidate

Riigikogu member and former North Tallinn elder Raimond Kaljulaid will run for mayor of Tallinn in the local elections in October as the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) candidate.

Kaljulaid said the SDE's goal for Tallinn is to have a hard-working and good coalition government. It is also hoped that the Tallinn elections will influence politics in the Riigikogu.

"Of course, we hope that the changes in Tallinn will lead to changes at Toompea. If all goes well, the Tallinn elections will help get rid of the right-wing populists in government. In the worst-case scenario, we will see the right-wingers in power both in the country and in the capital," he said.

"An equally important goal is for people living in the city to have confidence that the elections will bring about positive changes to the city's development - in urban space, in the health and social spheres, but also in the business environment, which is particularly important given the current economic crisis."

The party's Tallinn faction is focusing on creating a strong and meaningful program and preparing an effective campaign, he said.

In 2019, Kaljulaid was elected to the Riigikogu on the list of the Center Party but left the party as he did not support the coalition with EKRE. He joined the Social Democrats at the end of 2019 and was later elected leader of the party's Tallinn faction.

The current mayor of Tallinn is Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) who will run again and the Reform Party's candidate will be Kristen Michal. Isamaa and Eesti 200 have not yet announced their candidates.

