Reform Party unveils Tallinn City Council local election program

The Reform Party unveiled its election program for Tallinn's local elections on Saturday, saying the current focus is too Lasnamäe-centric and promising to expand the council's areas of interest.

The program is called "United Tallinn" (Ühendatud Tallinn) and was introduced by mayoral candidate Kristen Michal.

Michal said: "The idea of ​​a united Tallinn is to unite communities, language spaces, settlements, modes of movement, generations."

Core ideas include improving mobility and the party wants to connect all Tallinners allowing them to get to a store, work or school in 15 minutes. It has also pledged to improve public transport.

Reform also promises to pay more attention to the elderly and wants to create an activity account with an annual budget of €200 per person.

There will also be an emphasis on improving the education system, closing gaps, and increasing children's physical activity. In addition, the party promises to improve health care.

"The current management of Tallinn has seen our capital become of the fastest divided capitals in Europe. One of the root causes is the educational divide, but not only that. In addition to a uniform, high-quality free-of-charge education in the state language, fundamental changes are needed in the current area of urban planning, transport management and the structure of urban space as a whole," said Michal.

The local elections will take place on October 17.

