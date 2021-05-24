Andrei Korobeinik submitted as Center's candidate for Pärnu mayor

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Center MP Andrei Korobeinik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Center Party MP Andrei Korobeinik was elected the regional chairman for Center's Pärnu County region and the party's candidate for mayor in the city.

Marko Šorin also ran for the region's chairman position, but Korobeinik ended up the party's choice, Center announced on Monday. Korobeinik will run for the position of Mayor of Pärnu come local elections in October.

The MP considers the development of a new bridge in Pärnu city center the most important part of his program. "Isamaa and Reform Party envoys are trying to block the construction of a new bridge on the state level. I will run for Pärnu's interests to be protected going forward," Korobeinik said.

Center also chose a board for its Pärnu region, which now consists of Hillar Talvik, Ants Lopsik, Merike Tuhkanen, Varje Tipp, Avo Keel, Marko Šorin, Vladimir Zemljannikov, Indrek Alekõrs, Margus Must, Anneli Uustalu, Andres Annast and Anne Betker. Varje Tipp and Avo Keel will continue as deputy regional chairmen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:22

31 scooter accidents registered so far this year, 32 injured

15:59

Andrei Korobeinik submitted as Center's candidate for Pärnu mayor

15:36

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Nicole from Singapore

15:13

Over 30,000 people registered for vaccinations over weekend

14:55

Baltic presidents demand Minsk release arrested journalist

14:49

Former minister to leave casino business

14:21

Popularity of disc golf has caused a shortage of courses

13:54

Government's austerity demands causing confusion and frustration

13:37

Liimets: No decision made on Estonia's future 17+1 participation

13:27

Video: Eurovision winning track in Estonian sign language

13:09

Statistics: Estonians have started to consume more domestic meat

12:44

Estonia to summon Belarusian ambassador due to plane incident

12:35

airBaltic bypassing Belarusian airspace

12:18

Foresight Center: Estonian car use doubled over past 20 years

11:47

Court hands long jail sentence to man who caused deadly Laagna tee crash

11:43

Reform Party unveils Tallinn City Council local election program

11:21

National Library to temporarily move to former Danske Bank building

10:53

First cruise ships to dock in Estonia in July

10:36

Health Board: 77 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

10:27

Shortage of vaccine doses in Tallinn causing inter-county vaccine tourism

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: