Andrei Korobeinik submitted as Center's candidate for Pärnu mayor

Center Party MP Andrei Korobeinik was elected the regional chairman for Center's Pärnu County region and the party's candidate for mayor in the city.

Marko Šorin also ran for the region's chairman position, but Korobeinik ended up the party's choice, Center announced on Monday. Korobeinik will run for the position of Mayor of Pärnu come local elections in October.

The MP considers the development of a new bridge in Pärnu city center the most important part of his program. "Isamaa and Reform Party envoys are trying to block the construction of a new bridge on the state level. I will run for Pärnu's interests to be protected going forward," Korobeinik said.

Center also chose a board for its Pärnu region, which now consists of Hillar Talvik, Ants Lopsik, Merike Tuhkanen, Varje Tipp, Avo Keel, Marko Šorin, Vladimir Zemljannikov, Indrek Alekõrs, Margus Must, Anneli Uustalu, Andres Annast and Anne Betker. Varje Tipp and Avo Keel will continue as deputy regional chairmen.

