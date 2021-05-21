Survey: 75 percent of respondents say will vote in October local elections

A ballot box (picture is illustrative). Source: ERR
Three-quarters of respondents in a recent survey said they planned to vote in October's local elections.

Evelin Päe, manager at pollsters Norstat, who conducted the survey, said that: "Voter turnout can be predicted more accurately at the end of summer when parties start presenting their platforms and we can get an estimate of how fierce the political race is going to be."

While the results of the survey show a high level of interest in the elections, past elections show the share of people actually voting on election day is generally smaller, Päe cautioned.

As with all of Estonia's three levels of direct elections – local, national and European – a period of several days' advance voting precedes actual election day.

Ten percent of respondents to the poll, which surveyed a thousand working-age citizens nationwide, said they definitely would not vote.

Not only citizens, but also residents of Estonia can vote in local elections.

The survey also polled by ethnic breakdown, which found that 81 percent of native Estonian speakers planned to vote in October, compared with 63 percent of ethnic non-Estonians.

By age, 91 percent in the 60-74 age bracket said they would vote, compared with 59 percent below the age of 30.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents overall said they trusted Estonia's famed e-voting system, with younger age groups and the more affluent polling at above that figure and older and/or poorer demographics polling below, with Russian-speaking voters in northeastern Estonia the most likely to distrust e-voting.

Election day is October 17.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Survey: 75 percent of respondents say will vote in October local elections

