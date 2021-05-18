Bill equalizing coalition, opposition select committee make-up passes

The Riigikogu's three select committees will be formed based on the principle of equal representation of coalition and the opposition parties, after a bills set to do just that passed at the chamber Tuesday.

The first draft, submitted by the Reform Party and the Center Party, required the security authorities surveillance select committee be formed based on the principle of equal representation between the coalition and the opposition, Riigikogu, BNS reports. The resolution received 67 votes in favor, and 13 against, at the 101-seat Riigikogu.

A motion to set up the state budget control select committee on the same basis passed by 54 to 34 votes, while the bill concerning anti-corruption select committee passed by 56 votes in favor and 37 against.

Reform and Center have 59 seats between them. However, whereas coalitions in recent years have been made up of three parties, with two in office the balance of power in terms of party numbers has shifted in favor of the opposition.

At the previous Riigikogu, the XIII session, which ended after the March 2019 general election, there were three parties in office and three in opposition; the now-defunct Free Party has since exited parliament.

Bills on animal protection and nature conservation were postponed to Wednesday due to the committee readings, as were bills on amendments to the Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act and the Health Insurance Act, along with the approval of the ranking of construction and renovation of nationally important cultural buildings, BNS reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!